American Specialty Health Named Among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Dallas/Fort Worth Region

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Worth office of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has been named one of the Dallas/Fort Worth area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations.

The award, a fourth Best and Brightest win for ASH Companies, but a first for its Texas office, recognizes ASH as a leader for its innovative and thoughtful approach to creating a work environment that champions a culture of integrity, engagement and good health. Award winners are evaluated based on key measures in various categories, including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance. The Best and Brightest award winners were recognized by NABR on Monday, January 27th.

"This award is particularly meaningful for our Texas office this year, as we recently completed the relocation from our former office in Southlake to our new, larger location in the AllianceTexas office complex in North Fort Worth," said ASH Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "With its desirable location and great access to a talented labor market, ASH is poised to thrive in the Fort Worth area."

ASH completed the relocation to Fort Worth in October 2019, leasing 164,000 square feet in the Heritage Commons building near Interstate 35W. Nearly 400 employees currently work in the new location, providing customer service, health management coaching, claims, clinical quality services and more to support ASH's nationwide health services operations.

"Our dedicated employees are a critical key to our company's growth, so it's vital that we offer them an environment that nurtures their well-being and their success," added Bragg.

ASH was founded in 1987 with just $4000 in seed money and has grown into a half- billion-dollar company serving more than 50 million members nationwide. ASH has more than 1,400 employees in offices across the country and was recently named a 10-time winner on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

