American Specialty Health Named Among the Top Workplaces in Indiana

"This award is a wonderful acknowledgment of the many ways ASH and its employees have partnered to build a positive, engaging, and rewarding corporate culture," said Kristin Bragg, vice president of Human Resources.

"It's especially uplifting to receive such an award this year, with all of the challenges that COVID-19 presented," said ASH co-founder and CEO George DeVries. "We're proud that ASH and its team members quickly rose to the occasion, barely missing a beat as we transitioned 1,300 employees to a work-from-home status, while keeping thousands of clients happy, and managing millions of member transactions."

ASH was founded in 1987 with just $4000 in seed money and has grown into a half- billion-dollar health solutions company serving more than 52 million members nationwide.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Fort Worth, TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has more than 1,300 employees. ASH administers benefits for over 52 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

Contact:

Lisa Freeman

American Specialty Health

Mobile: 310-422-9200

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated

Related Links

www.ashcompanies.com

