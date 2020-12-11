American Specialty Health Named Among the Top Workplaces in San Diego County

"Creating a company culture where employees feel appreciated, engaged, connected and fulfilled is a tremendous challenge in any environment, so we're especially proud to have earned this award in 2020, during what has probably been one of the most difficult times for businesses and employees in modern history," said ASH Chairman and CEO George DeVries. "It's very gratifying to know that in the midst of a tremendous company-wide transition to a work-from-home status and market demand to maintain the highest levels of service, we received exceptional marks from our employees in the areas of leadership, performance, alignment of values, and connection."

The company also was recognized with the Top Workplaces Spotlight Award for Communication, due to its exemplary employee outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners of the Top Workplaces awards are ranked based on employee feedback to an independent survey regarding matters relating to workplace culture, including: Alignment on company direction, values, and cooperation; Coaching for employees through employee development, encouragement and recognition; Connection, through teamwork initiatives that enable employees to work at their full potential; Engagement in productivity, retention, and recruiting; Leadership that inspires employee confidence in the future; Performance in innovation and execution; and Basic foundational characteristics such as pay, benefits, and training.

ASH was founded in 1987 with just $4000 in seed money and has grown into a half- billion-dollar company serving more than 50 million members nationwide. ASH has more than 1,300 employees in offices across the country and has been a 10-time winner on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers and others. ASH has offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Fort Worth, TX, and Columbia, SC, For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

