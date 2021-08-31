American Staffing Association Honors Most Outstanding Workforce Development Programs in Staffing and Recruiting Industry

"Staffing companies are on the front lines of providing upskilling and reskilling programs to American workers to enhance their employability and help ensure future career success," said Richard Wahlquist, American Staffing Association president and chief executive officer. "The Elevate Awards recognize some of the staffing industry's most innovative and successful workforce development programs aimed at addressing current workforce shortages and skills gaps."

2021 ASA Elevate Award Winners

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

Randstad USA, "Randstad US and Udemy Partnership"

Randstad US partnered with online learning destination Udemy to offer their temporary and contract employees free and easy-to-access online courses to increase career mobility in primarily technical sectors. Lessons range from machine learning, data science, and analytics to personal development and soft skills. Between September 2020 and April 2021, approximately 1,600 employees engaged in more than 22,000 hours of course content, with users spending an average of 13.5 hours consuming courses.

Staffing Agencies With $25 Million to $100 Million in Annual Sales

Hamilton-Ryker , "TalentGro Apprenticeships and Intermediary Services"

Hamilton-Ryker's workforce development division, TalentGro, has expanded its existing services by offering work-based learning programs, apprenticeships and intermediary services, virtual reality forklift training, and soft skills training to temporary and incumbent workers. As of April 1, 2021, TalentGro has been permitted to offer registered apprenticeship programs by the U.S. Department of Labor and was approved to serve as a sponsor for apprenticeship programs in 18 states. Through the provision of intermediary services, TalentGro has also launched 10 apprenticeship programs for its employer partners at more than 150 locations, managing more than 1,100 apprentices.

Staffing Agencies With $7.5 Million to $25 Million in Annual Sales

Year Up Professional Resources (dba YUPRO) , "YUPRO [email protected] Apprenticeship Program"

In response to the job challenges faced during the pandemic, Year Up Professional Resources partnered with their client partners to create the [email protected] Apprenticeship Program to create a bridge between skill development and full-time employment. This 26-week paid apprenticeship program offers both soft and hard skill development opportunities, community-building, and access to free and reduced-cost social assistance. The program now includes 34 employer partners, with 90% of apprentices converting to full-time employment or equivalent opportunities upon program completion.

Staffing Agencies With Less Than $7.5 Million in Annual Sales

PPL Events Inc. , "Health Ambassador Program"

PPL Events Inc. offers temporary staffing teams focused on hospitality and retail services, which were especially hard hit during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. To tackle these new challenges, PPL Events created internal health procedures training for their staff and developed new opportunities for their talent through the Health Ambassadors program. Health Ambassadors can be deployed to client events and are trained in a number of services, including social distancing and guest capacity enforcement, cleaning in high-touch areas, and escalation and de-escalation.

2021 Elevate Honorable Mentions

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

Adecco , "Forklift Upskilling Program"

Cella , "Managed In-House Agency Master's Summit"

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

Contact

Megan Sweeney

American Staffing Association

703-253-1151

[email protected]

SOURCE American Staffing Association