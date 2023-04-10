American Student Assistance and ASU+GSV Announce 2023 ASU+GSV Summit Pathway Innovator Scholarship Recipients and Thought Leadership Panel Presentations That Elevate Critical Conversations in the Gen Z Career Readiness Community

BOSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success, in collaboration with ASU+GSV, today announced 11 scholarships, valued at $5,500 each, for start-ups and growth stage innovators to attend the 2023 ASU+GSV Summit on April 17-19 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA and virtually. Nonprofit organizations including The Social Institute, My SparkPath, Ender, Flare Education, Center for Black Educator Development, Apprentice Learning, Chica project, PathStream, Immersed Games, ProjectSet, and AHA Media, will have opportunities to attend the event, engage with their peers in the youth career readiness space on proven success models, and gain access to learning opportunities, actionable insights, and workshops.

With a diverse audience consisting of learning and workforce technology CEOs from across the globe, investors representing $5 trillion in assets, K-12 and higher education leaders, chief learning and talent officers, and policymakers, the annual event is the world's most impactful gathering of experts in education and workforce skilling technology. Last year, almost 600 education leaders engaged in dynamic cross-sector conversations around innovation in education at the Summit. They walked away with tangible ways to implement and sustain innovations in their respective communities. This year, more than 1,000 K-12 leaders and educators are expected to attend the conference.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the youth career readiness space, ASA is proud to partner with ASU+GSV to extend this valuable professional development opportunity for these 10 outstanding youth-serving organizations and thought leaders to convene with and learn from their peers in the community," said ASA CEO and President Jean Eddy.

"We are thrilled to extend our great collaboration with ASA as lead partner at the upcoming ASU+GSV Summit. We both believe deeply in the mission that all people deserve equal access to the future and that innovations in education and skills are critical to achieving this end," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures and co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit.

In addition, during the Summit, ASA and ASU+GSV will present joint thought leadership programming featuring experts from across the education and career readiness ecosystem, as part of the Career Readiness and Mobility track. Insightful panel discussions will focus on the student career readiness journey, including learner paths in middle school that allow a student to explore careers, test and try in high school through experiential learning or intentional pathways, and plan for the future workforce through postsecondary education and non-degree pathways. To learn more about the panel presentations, visit https://www.asa.org/events/asu-gsv-summit-2023/.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they will be equipped to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. ASA fulfills its mission by providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, directly to millions of students, and through impact investing and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)