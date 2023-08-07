American Student Assistance Announces Inaugural 2023 Peter Segall Fellowship to Drive Continuous Innovation in Youth Career Readiness

Paid Data Science Fellowship Opportunity Open to Boston-based Master's and Doctoral Candidates or Degree Holders

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success, today announced its inaugural Peter Segall Innovation Fellowship focused on improving career readiness outcomes for teens. The program is named after and inspired by former ASA Board Member, Peter Segall, in appreciation for his legacy in spearheading edtech solutions, and for his excellence in strategic thinking for effective product development that propels innovation. Currently serving as Managing Director at Insight Partners, Mr. Segall spent two decades serving on ASA's board (1998-2022). With decades of experience, he has a successful track record of growing innovative software and service businesses in the education sector.

"For many decades, ASA has been a leader in helping youth on their journey to lifelong success," said ASA CEO and President Jean Eddy. "We benefited greatly from Peter Segall's keen insights, common sense, and generosity of spirit during his service on our Board of Directors. To support the growth of ASA's free suite of mobile experiences for teens ages 13-18, we are introducing the annual Peter Segall Innovation Fellows Program, which will begin this year with a data science-focused fellowship designed to spur continuous innovation in the youth career readiness space."

Research informs ASA's decisions on how to create highly engaging digital career readiness learning experiences that help teens gain awareness of education pathways and career possibilities that match their interests, increase access to valuable skill sets, and give them the confidence they need to navigate a path to success after high school. ASA's digital experiences engaged and impacted more than 12 million teens in 2022.

More About ASA's Peter Segall Innovation Fellows Program

Segall Innovation Fellows will be part of ASA's mission to ensure that young people are able to attain the skills and knowledge required to navigate a complex post-high school world. Fellows will be presented opportunities, while working closely with ASA staff across the Research, Product, Marketing, and Partnerships functional areas to build the creative confidence and entrepreneurial mindset needed to help ensure a better future for themselves and their peers.

Specifically, each year, Segall Innovation Fellows will have a different focus on solving real-world business challenges, including helping to create student innovation spaces, tackling complex business model and sustainability questions, participating in experiential workshops, working with staff to develop new digital resources, delivery channels, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market approaches.

The 2023 inaugural fellowship will be a hybrid 6-12-month assignment which will be completed in person at ASA's offices in Boston and online. To learn more and apply to be considered for the 2023 fellowship opportunity, review the complete job description.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they will be equipped to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. ASA fulfills its mission by providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™, directly to millions of students, and through impact investing and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa .

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)