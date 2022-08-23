American Student Assistance Appoints Angie Castera Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned HR Professional Joins National Nonprofit's Senior Management Team to Drive Best Practices in a Rapidly Evolving Employment Environment

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way middle and high schoolers learn about careers and navigate education-to-career opportunities, has announced its appointment of Angie Castera as Chief Human Resources Officer. Angie will be responsible for aligning all human resource-related programs and policies within ASA's strategic framework. She will report to ASA President and CEO Jean Eddy.

Angie brings two decades of nonprofit and corporate experience to ASA, which will guide her in developing programs and policies supporting ASA's diversity and inclusion practices, benefits and compensation, employee training and development, and cultivation of a consistent cultural experience for all employees, regardless of their work location. She will also direct change management initiatives and manage internal communications.

"Nothing matters more than our ability to attract, develop, and retain best-in-class talent – and that's not easy to do. Angie brings a wealth of experience in the education and nonprofit sectors that will help us stay ahead of the curve in all human resource matters," said Jean Eddy. "Angie is also a champion of diversity and inclusion who will ensure that ASA sets the standard of excellence in these crucial areas."

Angie comes to ASA from Oxfam America, where she oversaw all HR matters in America and several countries under the Oxfam America affiliate portfolio. She also served as the lead for Oxfam International, and inter-affiliate human resources strategic and leadership initiatives. She previously served as Director of Human Resources, North America at Navitas, a leading global educational provider, delivering educational services and learning solutions at over 120 colleges and university locations across 27 countries.

She earned her B.A. from Emmanuel College and holds a Certificate in Human Resources Management from Eastern Nazarene College. She has held board member positions on several boards including the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and, currently, the Immigrant Family Services Institute.

