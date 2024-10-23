American Tall Calls on Basketball Star Jarrett Allen to Curate Winning Wardrobe

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - American Tall, the premier e-commerce brand known for providing stylish and perfectly fitted clothing for tall people, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with professional basketball player Jarrett Allen. Starting today, customers can now shop Jarrett's curated wardrobe of American Tall looks—perfect for game day, spending time with the family, and everything in between.

American Tall (CNW Group/American Tall)

"We're proud to partner with Jarrett Allen—not only is he a world-class basketball player, but he's also been a longtime supporter of the brand, which makes this collaboration truly authentic," said Nicole Dalton, Director of Marketing at American Tall. "This is our first partnership of its kind, and we're excited for Jarrett Allen fans and tall people around the world to discover clothes that deliver on fit, comfort, and style."

Standing at 6'10", Jarrett Allen has faced the same challenges many tall people experience when it comes to finding clothes that fit well and feel great. Whether it's pants that are too short, or shirts that ride up, Jarrett was looking for something better. After searching for "tall people clothes" online, he discovered American Tall, and the rest is history. He famously sported an American Tall henley t-shirt at the 2022 All Star Game and has remained a longtime customer of the brand. Now, Jarrett has trusted American Tall to take his authentic style to new heights and together, they've curated a selection of looks that seamlessly blend style and comfort.

"I think the quicker you accept who you are and love how your body fits in certain things, the further you will go in life," said Jarrett Allen. "I've been shopping at American Tall for about 5 years now. It started with just a pair of jeans that fit me nicely, and from there I just kept ordering. Now, I'm trying new styles that I can see myself in."

Jarrett knows comfort and confidence can make a bold statement. Now, his American Tall curated selections are redefining what it means to dress tall and feel good doing it. These handpicked items include versatile pieces that reflect Jarrett's relaxed yet polished look, offering the perfect fit for tall men in every aspect of life.

Notable pieces include:

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $109 USD

Straight-Leg Stretch Corduroy Pants in Dark Sand $89 USD

Everyday Comfort 5 Pocket Pants in Black $89 USD

Heavyweight Brushed Flannel Overshirt $79 USD

Wool Coat in Camel $249 USD

The American Tall x Jarrett Allen Collection is available starting today, at AmericanTall.com .

About American Tall

American Tall is a leading e-commerce brand dedicated to providing tall people around the globe with clothing specifically designed for tall bodies. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves well-fitting clothes, American Tall offers tall clothing for those from 6'0" to 7'1" (men's sizing) and 5'9" to 6'6" (women's sizing). The brand takes pride in creating quality clothing exclusively for the often underserved tall community, ensuring that customers enjoy the right fit along with the comfort and style they deserve. Gone are the days of searching endlessly for clothes that are long enough; at American Tall, everything fits tall people because it was designed for them.

