American Teachers Alliance Unveils National Summit for Educators

One-day American Teachers Summit brings educators to Raleigh for nationally recognized speakers, professional development, teacher comedians and a celebration of America's educators

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Teachers Alliance (ATA) has announced the 2026 American Teachers Summit, a one-day national gathering designed to give educators something they don't get nearly enough of: an opportunity to learn, laugh, connect and be celebrated.

The Summit will be held Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites Raleigh-Crabtree Valley in Raleigh, North Carolina. Educators from North Carolina and across the country are invited to attend.

The 2026 American Teachers Summit will be held in Raleigh, NC on Saturday October 3, 2026. Register at https://americanteachersalliance.regfox.com/american-teachers-summit-2026

The program will feature keynote speaker Carrie Grace, a former classroom teacher and nationally recognized motivational speaker, along with professional development sessions led by veteran educators and school leaders. The day will also include comedy performances by teacher comedian Leslie Rob and middle-school educator and stand-up comedian Gerry Potoka, who turn the realities of classroom life into comedy educators can relate to.

In addition to professional development, attendees will have opportunities to connect with fellow educators, visit exhibitors and enjoy continental breakfast, lunch, prizes and other activities throughout the day.

ATA Founder and Executive Director Amy Marshall, M.Ed., a veteran educator of 18 years and Assistant Professor of History, said the organization deliberately created the Summit to be different from a traditional education conference.

"Too much of the national conversation about public education focuses on negativity or stereotypes about teachers. Millions of dedicated educators walk into classrooms every day and work incredibly hard for their students and communities," Marshall said. "At American Teachers Alliance, we're led by veteran educators who understand the realities of today's classroom. We want teachers to leave this Summit feeling encouraged, appreciated and excited about the work they do — and we hope educators from across the country will join us to learn, laugh and connect."

Professional development sessions will address practical topics including leadership, effective communication and classroom management. Attendees may earn up to eight hours of professional development and will receive a certificate of completion documenting their attendance and applicable professional learning standards. Educators may submit the certificate to their school district or appropriate state or local authority for consideration toward continuing-education requirements.

Early-bird registration is available through September 25. Tickets are currently $30 for ATA members and $50 for non-members, and attendance is limited to 150 educators. Registration includes the full Summit program, professional development certificate, continental breakfast, lunch, attendee materials and more.

Register and view the complete Summit schedule:

https://americanteachersalliance.regfox.com/american-teachers-summit-2026

About American Teachers Alliance

The American Teachers Alliance (ATA) is a national, non-union 501(c)(4) membership association supporting educators, school personnel and future teachers. A pro-public-school organization, ATA provides an alternative to politicized teachers' unions while advocating for academic excellence, educator protection and classrooms focused on learning—not politics. ATA members have access to $3 million in insurance and legal protection, professional resources and unique member benefits.

Learn more at americanteachers.me.

SOURCE American Teachers Alliance Inc.