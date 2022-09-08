American Technologies Network (ATN) Announces Partnership with "Pigman" to Kick Off Hog Hunting Season

DORAL, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.), a leading tech optics company that has revolutionized the great outdoors with its digital and thermal long-distance scope image products, today announced its partnership with Brian "Pigman" Quaca, a dynamic outdoor personality, to kick off hog hunting season and celebrate Pigman's upcoming season on the Sportsman Channel.

ATN said this is an important and exciting partnership for the company because Pigman is a longtime ATN customer favorite.

Brian "Pigman" Quaca with ATN ThOR 4 Smart HD Rifle Scope

With more brick-and-mortar ATN locations opening and hog season right around the corner, ATN's timely partnership with widely popular "Pigman" offers the perfect synergy for hog hunting and ATN brand enthusiasts alike.

"We'll be working closely with Pigman, incorporating his input on new product development and releases," ATN Founder Marc Vayn said. "Adding Brian to our team will provide us with even better insight into what our customers want and need for their hunts."

Brian "Pigman" Quaca said the collaboration was a natural fit because of his love for ATN products.

"The versatility and affordability of ATN's product line allows for both entry level users and experienced night optic users," Quaca said. "The ATN THOR 4 640 2.5-25X and the OTS monocular are my favorites so far, but I can't wait to share with my fans on what's coming down the line this winter."

ATN customers and Pigman enthusiasts can watch Pigman hunt with flagship ATN products and unveil brand new ATN gadgets on Pigman's Facebook, Instagram: @PigManTV, MOTV, YouTube, and on the upcoming season of Pigman the Series on the Sportsman Channel airing later this year. Hunting enthusiasts should also follow ATN's Instagram and Facebook for additional hunting and gear updates.

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

