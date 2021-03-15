American Textile Company's Tranquility Brand Becomes America's No. 1 Weighted Blanket

"Consumers are more in tune with their sleep habits than ever before, and while everyone sleeps, not everyone sleeps well," said Patrick Seiffert, Senior Vice President of Marketing at American Textile Company. "In addition to thousands of product reviews validating the benefits of Tranquility blankets, our consumer testing shows that Tranquility helps people fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.*"

Tranquility weighted blankets were developed in response to growing consumer interest in solutions to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as provide a safe, natural solution to improve sleep. The top-rated blankets use deep calming pressure that helps both children and adults relax and sleep better. Key Tranquility features include:

Affordability: Tranquility weighted blankets start at $25 , an incredible value for the category, and can be purchased both online and in-store at major retailers.

Tranquility weighted blankets start at , an incredible value for the category, and can be purchased both online and in-store at major retailers. Innovative Technology: Tranquility weighted blankets offer temperature-balancing and cooling technology, for additional comfort as summer approaches.

Tranquility weighted blankets offer temperature-balancing and cooling technology, for additional comfort as summer approaches. Various Style Options: Available in a variety of styles and weights ranging from 6 to 20 lbs, with many styles featuring a removable washable cover for convenient machine washability.

Available in a variety of styles and weights ranging from 6 to 20 lbs, with many styles featuring a removable washable cover for convenient machine washability. Proven Results: In consumer use testing, nine in 10 users agreed Tranquility helped them fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.*

With thousands of 4- and 5-star reviews, Tranquility has amassed a strong reputation as a go-to tool to promote relaxation and rest, helping millions to sleep better.

In addition to Tranquility, American Textile Company produces a range of bedding products that help consumers sleep better, including its No. 1 allergen barrier bedding brand AllerEase®.

Typical mattresses, pillows and other fiber-filled bedding items collect pollen, dust mites, pet dander and other allergens over time. This is a major reason millions of people wake up with a stuffy nose or congestion and why they may experience sleep disruptions. AllerEase uses specially designed fabrics to fully encase pillows and mattresses, blocking 99.9% of allergens, for a truly clean bed and a healthy night's sleep.

To learn more about Tranquility, AllerEase and other American Textile Company brands, visit: https://www.americantextile.com/.

*Survey conducted among 400 U.S. consumer testers in December 2020 by Home Tester Club on behalf of American Textile Company. 91% of Tranquility consumer testers said Tranquility helps them fall asleep faster, 92% said they sleep more soundly, and 87% said they stay asleep longer with fewer restless awakenings during the night.

About American Textile Company

Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of performance sleep solutions to retail, hospitality, and government. Its bedding brands include the No. 1 allergen bedding brand AllerEase®, the No. 1 weighted blanket brand Tranquility™, the No. 1 overall mattress brand Sealy®, and the No. 1 premium mattress brand Tempur-Pedic®. It is also a strategic supplier of store brand bedding products to the world's leading retailers. Visit www.americantextile.com to learn more about our business, our people, and our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

