American Tinnitus Association Launches Largest Research Grants Program in Its 55-Year History

Redesigned funding initiative opens new opportunities for tinnitus investigators worldwide; applications accepted through April 24, 2026

VIENNA, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) launched its 2026 Innovative Tinnitus Research Grants and Fellowship Program, the largest research funding initiative in the organization's 55-year history. With restructured grant mechanisms, significantly increased award levels, and an inaugural Postdoctoral Fellowship Program, ATA is making a decisive investment in tinnitus science and the investigators who advance it.

Applications are open now through April 24, 2026. Funded projects begin July 1, 2026.

Investigators funded through ATA's 2026 grant cycle will also be supported to present their work at the 2027 Tinnitus Research Initiative (TRI) Conference in Washington, DC, the premier international forum for tinnitus science, and the first time it has convened on U.S. soil in over a decade.

Three Grant Mechanisms. Every Stage of Discovery.

ATA's redesigned program supports investigators across the full research continuum:

Foundational Research Grant — Supports investigation into tinnitus mechanisms and identification of biological targets with translational potential. Up to $100,000/year in direct costs for up to 2 years.

— Supports investigation into tinnitus mechanisms and identification of biological targets with translational potential. Up to $100,000/year in direct costs for up to 2 years. Translational & Clinical Research Grant — Supports original data collection in human participants, including biomarker development and novel tinnitus interventions. Up to $100,000/year in direct costs for up to 2 years.

— Supports original data collection in human participants, including biomarker development and novel tinnitus interventions. Up to $100,000/year in direct costs for up to 2 years. U.S. Pilot Data Grant — Supports junior investigators acquiring pilot data or experienced researchers building a tinnitus research portfolio. Up to $25,000 in direct costs for 1 year.

"Meaningful tinnitus research is expensive," said Daniel Polley, PhD, ATA board member and Scientific Advisory Committee member. "These new award amounts represent a deliberate step toward treating investigators' scientific ambitions with the seriousness they deserve."

Inaugural Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

ATA's first dedicated fellowship program creates new career pathways for emerging tinnitus researchers and clinicians:

U.S. Graduate Research Fellowship — $40,000 for 1 year for doctoral students conducting tinnitus-focused dissertation research under the mentorship of established investigators.

— $40,000 for 1 year for doctoral students conducting tinnitus-focused dissertation research under the mentorship of established investigators. U.S. Music Audiology Fellowship — $20,000 for 1 year for audiologists pursuing specialized clinical training for music-exposed individuals.

"The researchers who will ultimately solve tinnitus may be graduate students today," said Marc Fagelson, PhD, chair of ATA's Scientific Advisory Committee. "ATA is committed to ensuring they have the support and career pathways to make that future possible."

Made Possible by Extraordinary Support

This program is made possible by Texas Roadhouse, which has contributed $4.7 million since 2021, including a record $1.1 million in a single day, alongside individual donors committed to advancing tinnitus science.

"We want tinnitus researchers from around the world to arrive in Washington in 2027 and see an ATA that is thinking boldly, funding ambitiously, and leading with purpose," said Jinsheng Zhang, PhD, president of the ATA Organizing Committee for TRI 2027 and past board chair of ATA. "The 2026 grant program illustrates that commitment."

How to Apply

Research grants are open to investigators at universities, academic medical centers, and nonprofit institutions worldwide. Fellowship awards are open to U.S.-based applicants. All applications must be submitted via ProposalCentral by April 24, 2026.

Apply now: https://www.ata.org/apply-for-ata-grants/ Questions: [email protected]

About the American Tinnitus Association

Founded in 1971, the American Tinnitus Association is the nation's oldest public charity exclusively dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with tinnitus. ATA provides patient guidance, professional education, advocacy, and research funding in pursuit of better treatments and a cure. Since launching its grants program in 1980, ATA has invested more than $7 million to advance tinnitus treatments and cures. ATA holds a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. Learn more at ATA.org. For tinnitus support, call 1-800-634-8978 or email [email protected].

SOURCE American Tinnitus Association