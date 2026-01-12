American Trust Investment Services Appoints Ziyao "Wayne" Wang as Co-Head of Investment Banking for the Asia-Pacific Region

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. ("ATIS"), a FINRA- and SEC-registered boutique investment bank and broker-dealer, today announced the appointment of Ziyao "Wayne" Wang as Co-Head of Investment Banking for the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Wang will work alongside Kristopher "Kit" Kessler, President of ATIS and Co-Head of Investment Banking, to support the firm's international investment banking activities involving APAC-based issuers. The appointment reflects ATIS' continued focus on aligning leadership responsibilities with its investment banking operations and regional coverage.

Mr. Wang joined ATIS as an Investment Banking Analyst and has been involved in supporting transactions for issuers based in the Asia-Pacific region. He is fluent in Mandarin and holds both his Series 24 and Series 79 licenses, enabling him to contribute across investment banking origination, transaction execution, and regulatory coordination.

"Wayne has demonstrated strong analytical skills and a practical understanding of the investment banking process," said Ian Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "His familiarity with APAC-based issuers and the regulatory considerations involved makes him well suited to support our investment banking activities in the region."

"This appointment reflects Wayne's contributions to the firm and our confidence in his ability to support our investment banking efforts in the Asia-Pacific region," said James Dever, Chief Executive Officer of ATIS. "Placing experienced, properly licensed professionals in leadership roles is an important part of how we approach our investment banking business."

"I appreciate the opportunity to take on this expanded responsibility," said Ziyao "Wayne" Wang, Co-Head of Investment Banking, APAC. "I look forward to continuing to work with the firm's leadership team to support issuers in the Asia-Pacific region."

The appointment is consistent with ATIS' approach to organizing its investment banking platform around regional expertise, sector focus, and evolving client needs.

