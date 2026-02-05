American Tungsten & Antimony Delivers Antimony Ingots from Antimony Canyon Project in Utah

NEW YORK and GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd. (ASX: AT4; OTCQB: ATALF) announced that it has produced its first antimony ingots from material sourced from its Antimony Canyon Project (ACP) in Utah, as part of metallurgical testwork to support ongoing project evaluation.

The work was conducted at an independent third-party metallurgical facility and provides proof-of-concept processing following delivery of a Metso Ausmelt concept study and plant design. More details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03053166-6A1310619&v=undefined.

"Production of our first antimony ingots is an important milestone in our development pathway and follows delivery of a concept study and plant design by Metso, which demonstrated potential to deliver a smelter within two years," said Andre Booyzen, Managing Director and CEO. He added that the company is fast-tracking its plans in the US across many fronts, with exploration and drilling underway at the Antimony Canyon Project, growth of the company's project portfolio by executing strategic acquisition opportunities and positioning the company on a corporate front through a proposed Nasdaq listing to provide access to larger capital markets.

"The production of the ingots comes at a very busy time for us," he affirmed, "and it provides tangible evidence that we are on the right track in helping establish a mine-to-metal critical minerals supply chain in a major global market."

American Tungsten & Antimony (https://www.ataa.com) is working to re-establish domestic production of critical minerals vital to defense, clean energy, and strategic manufacturing supply chains, including antimony via its flagship Antimony Canyon Project and tungsten, at its Sage Hen and Dutch Mountain Tungsten Projects in Nevada/Utah, representative of the company's growing portfolio of US-based projects to help meet increasing demand.

