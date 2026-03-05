American Tungsten and Antimony Chairman to Meet with Donald Trump Jr. Next Week at Hall Chadwick U.S. Capital Access Forum in Singapore

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tungsten and Antimony Ltd. (ASX: AT4) (OTCQB: ATALF) announced the company's Executive Chairman, Timothy Morrison, has been invited to brief Donald J. Trump Jr. on the role the Company is playing in helping secure American-based supply of critical minerals required for the military supply chain. The meeting will occur during the invite-only U.S. Capital Access Forum, scheduled to be held in Singapore March 10-11, where Mr. Trump will be the keynote speaker.

"This is a significant honor for American Tungsten & Antimony to meet with Mr. Trump," said Morrison. "We believe our work to support the secure supply of critical defense minerals for U.S. domestic use aligns with Mr. Trump's position and his significant contributions in this area." Morrison added that the meeting represents a unique opportunity to discuss the importance of the company's projects with one of the key contributors to the current administration, which continues to demonstrate a significant commitment to securing critical mineral supply for the U.S.

American Tungsten & Antimony (https://www.ataa.com) is working to re-establish domestic production of critical minerals vital to defense and strategic manufacturing supply chains, including antimony via its flagship Antimony Canyon Project and tungsten, at its Sage Hen and Dutch Mountain Tungsten Projects in Nevada/Utah, representative of the company's growing portfolio of US-based projects to help meet increasing demand.

