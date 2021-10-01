American Urological Association Announces New Journal

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association — the world's leading professional association for the advancement of urologic patient care — is pleased to announce in early 2023, will be launching a new journal - The Journal of Urology® Open Plus (JU Open Plus). A fully open access journal, JU Open Plus will become a part of the AUA's world-class family of journals.

With an editorial goal to publish the best in class, not only in urology, but across scientific, technical and medical journals as a whole, JU Open Plus aims to serve the global urology community, as well as the broader medical research community, by making research findings and breakthrough discoveries more accessible to potential users throughout the world. JU Open Plus will stand as an international, peer-reviewed, open access online journal focused on high-quality research in all areas of urology.

Article types accepted for submission will include full-length original research articles, registered reports, case reports and case series, breakthrough technologies, commentaries, narrative and systematic reviews, conference proceedings, as well as video articles. Additionally, JU Open Plus will offer a nimble, streamlined decision process and wide dissemination of scientifically rigorous research, thereby advancing the specialty of urology.

"AUA's decision to launch an open access journal was based on careful thought and planning, as well as a philosophical desire to further support the worldwide community of investigators and clinicians with an outlet to make their scientific research accessible to all from the time of publication," said John D. Denstedt, MD, AUA Board Secretary and Professor of Urology, Western University, London, Ontario. "JU Open Plus will be a part of the world-renowned, best-in-class family of peer-reviewed scholarly journals of the American Urological Association, which also includes The Journal of Urology® and Urology Practice – together, these publications will represent the definitive and collective voice of urology."

The AUA is currently accepting applications for an independent Editor to oversee the launch and publication of JU Open Plus.

Original submissions and cascaded transfer submissions from The Journal of Urology® (JU) and Urology Practice® (UPJ) to JU Open Access will begin being accepted in fall 2022, with publication of accepted articles scheduled for January 2023.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About The Journal of Urology®: The Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA), and the most widely read and highly cited journal in the field, The Journal of Urology® brings solid coverage of the clinically relevant content needed to stay at the forefront of the dynamic field of urology. This premier journal presents investigative studies on critical areas of research and practice, survey articles providing brief editorial comments on the best and most important urology literature worldwide and practice-oriented reports on significant clinical observations. The Journal of Urology® covers the wide scope of urology, including pediatric urology, urologic cancers, renal transplantation, male infertility, urinary tract stones, female urology and neurourology.

About Urology Practice: An Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA), Urology Practice focuses on clinical trends, challenges and practice applications in the four areas of Business, Health Policy, the Specialty and Patient Care. Information that can be used in everyday practice will be provided to the urology community via peer-reviewed clinical practice articles (including best practices, reviews, clinical guidelines, select clinical trials, editorials and white papers), "research letters" (brief original studies with an important clinical message), the business of the practice of urology, urology health policy issues, urology education and training, as well as content for urology care team members.

