American Urological Association Names New Treasurer-Elect

News provided by

American Urological Association

02 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD, has been named Treasurer-elect, a position she will assume in May 2024 with ratification at the AUA Annual Business Meeting, and hold until May 2025 when she will become Treasurer of the Association for a four-year term.

Continue Reading
Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas
Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas

As the Treasurer-elect, Dr. Miles-Thomas will have the vital role of ensuring the financial security of both the AUA and Urology Care Foundation. This includes overseeing financial reporting and compliance with both Boards of Directors and various stakeholders, including AUA members. In addition, Dr. Miles-Thomas will take on all fiduciary duties for the AUA, encompassing responsibilities for maintaining strong internal financial controls, managing financial transactions like disbursements, optimizing investment yields and handling debt and other financial obligations. Furthermore, Dr. Miles-Thomas will vote on multiple AUA committees and serve on the Board of Directors for the AUA and the Urology Care Foundation. As Treasurer and an Officer, she will also serve on the Executive Committee of the AUA and the Urology Care Foundation.

"Dr. Miles-Thomas's tremendous financial, accounting and management experience make her a great fit for this important position," said Dr. Randall B. Meacham, AUA President. "We're eagerly anticipating collaborating with Dr. Miles-Thomas in her upcoming role as treasurer-elect, and we are confident she will make many valuable and lasting contributions."

Dr. Miles-Thomas is a urologist, business leader, and healthcare advocate with over 14 years of experience in the field. She is currently the President and CEO of Urology of Virginia, is a board member of the Schellhammer Urological Research Foundation, American Association of Clinical Urologists, as well as the National Association for Continence, and holds various leadership positions with other organizations. Driven to continuously grow professionally, Dr. Miles-Thomas will complete her MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in May 2024. Dr. Miles-Thomas has also been highly involved with the AUA, where she has been a Leadership Program mentor, a member of the AUA Leadership & Business Education Committee, led multiple AUA podcasts on the business of urology, was on the Mid-Atlantic AUA Board of Directors, and has engaged in the Business & Leadership Institute.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

Contact:
Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications & Media Relations Manager
443-909-4033,
[email protected] 

SOURCE American Urological Association

Also from this source

AUA Releases Amendment to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Early-Stage Testicular Cancer Guideline

AUA Releases Amendment to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Early-Stage Testicular Cancer Guideline

Today the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the diagnosis and treatment of...
AUA Releases Amendment to the Management of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Attributed to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Guideline

AUA Releases Amendment to the Management of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Attributed to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Guideline

Today the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the management of lower urinary tract...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.