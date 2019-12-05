American Urological Association Announces Newest Gallagher Health Policy Scholar

In his role as Gallagher Health Policy Scholar, Dr. Bass will participate in critical seminars, conferences and meetings at the national level, receive mentoring from AUA physicians in senior roles, and participate in a week-long health policy seminar for surgeons sponsored by the American College of Surgeons and held at Brandeis University. He will also engage in other educational activities that ensure their immersion in and understanding of health policy issues of importance to urology. The award was created in honor of former AUA Executive Director G. James Gallagher.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bass as the newest Gallagher Health Policy Scholar, joining a long line of program participants that have gone on to become established advocacy leaders for urology," said Dr. Christopher Gonzalez, chair of the AUA Public Policy Council. "We look forward to working with him in the coming year."

Dr. Bass received his Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, and earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Care Administration from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

