American Urological Association Announces The Promotion Of Barbara Hartford To Chief Financial Officer

"I am honored to make this announcement," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael T. Sheppard, CPA, CAE. "During her nearly 14 years with the AUA, Barb has made significant contributions to the organization and played a pivotal role in leading financial operations and building strong relationships with our Board of Directors."

Hartford most recently served as AUA Director of Finance where she oversaw the financial reporting, tax and audit functions for the company. She succeeds Mark Campobello, CPA, who recently retired after serving 23 years in the role. "Given Barb's decades of service with the AUA, her comprehensive experience and her deep knowledge of our business, she is the ideal successor as our CFO," stated Sheppard. "I want to thank Mark for his years of leadership and dedicated service to the AUA and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Prior to joining the AUA in 2004, Hartford worked in public accounting for KPMG. Among other finance positions, Hartford has also held financial consulting positions in the healthcare field throughout her 32 years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Baltimore and a Master of Science Degree in Accounting Forensic Studies from Stevenson University.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. To learn more about the AUA, visit: www.AUANet.org

