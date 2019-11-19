American Urological Association Names New Education Chair

In his new role, Dr. Raman will lead the AUA Education Council, providing strategic oversight to shape and execute the education initiatives the AUA. He will be responsible for the quality and medical accuracy of the content of all domestic educational offerings of the AUA and coordinates activities with the Secretary and Assistant Secretaries for AUA's International Education Plan, as well as, serving as the Chair of the Education Council overseeing seven different committees and work groups. Dr. Raman will assist with the development of the AUA's educational activities, the program of the AUA Annual Meeting, educational products and more.

"We are looking forward to working with Dr. Raman in his new role as chair of our Office of Education," said Dr. John Lynch, AUA President. "His previous experience working with the Education Council makes him well-qualified for this position, and the Board is confident he will bring fresh ideas to enhance the educational offerings of the AUA."

Over the past ten years, Dr. Raman has served as Faculty for more than 20 AUA courses, Director for the Fundamentals in Urology Course, Chair of the Urology Video Education Committee and member of the Education Council, serving on different committees, such as the AUA Core Curriculum Committee and AUA Video Education Committee. He has also served on the American College of Surgeons Advisory Council for Urology Young Surgeons and on the Board of Directors of the Society of Academic Urologists.

An active member of the urology community, Dr. Raman is currently professor of surgery and Chief of the Division of Urology at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He completed his residency at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center and fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. His research interest include urothelial carcinoma, kidney cancer, prevention of urologic infections, prostate cancer imaging and more.

