American Urological Association Welcomes New Executive Vice President of Research, Quality and Scientific Affairs

As Executive Vice President, Dr. Farquhar will be responsible for working with staff and physician leaders to further advance the strategic direction and growth of the AUA's data, patient safety, practice guideline, quality improvement and research programs. Additionally, she will represent the AUA to government, medical and other related organizations on matters of urologic science, quality and research.

"We are truly delighted to welcome Marybeth to the AUA," said Sheppard. "She is an accomplished executive with an impeccable career delivering effective solutions in healthcare quality, measurement and performance management. She will be a significant resource as we continue our work to advance urologic patient care."

Dr. Farquhar brings to her position more than 30 years of experience in nursing and healthcare administration, quality measurement, process improvement and research. Prior to the AUA, she spent eight years with the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), where she served as Vice President of Quality, Research and Measurement. Prior to her tenure at URAC, she was Vice President of Performance Measurement at the National Quality Forum and was responsible for strategic oversight of the consensus development process.

Dr. Farquhar has authored more than 20 articles on quality indicators and performance measurement and has participated on numerous expert panels to discuss similar topics. She received her PhD in Public Administration, Public Policy and Public Affairs from Virginia Tech University and holds a Master of Science in Nursing from George Mason University. Additionally, she is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, an Advanced Project Management Professional and holds a certificate in Population Health.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

