American Values 2024 Hosts DJ Appreciation and Holiday Toast Event at the Brooklyn Chophouse

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, American Values 2024 hosted a "DJ Appreciation and Recognition Holiday Toast" at the Brooklyn Chophouse in the heart of Times Square in New York City. The event's mission was to celebrate some holiday cheer, gather some of the music industry's top DJs, and share the presidential platform of upcoming candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

American Values 2024 CEO Candace McDonald and DJ Self Legendary Turntablists DJ Eclipse and DJ Riz

"I understand the value of DJs and their ability to spread messages. I am just ecstatic that they came together and learned about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s presidential run," says Candace McDonald, CEO of American Values 2024.

Notable DJ attendees were DJ Self, DJ Will, DJ Riz, and DJ Eclipse. There was also an exceptional surprise performance by hip-hop legend Alskratch of his hit song, "Where My Homiez?", adding to the event's authenticity by coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The music-filled evening ended with its intended purpose. DJs also have the star power to spread messages in support of political candidates that they believe in, like any media outlet. The attendees were eager to learn more about the purpose of American Values 2024 and how the SuperPac supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr as an independent candidate who often faces much adversity to secure equitable media coverage.

For more information about American Values 2024, please visit av24.org .

About American Values 2024

American Values 2024 is a Super PAC dedicated to electing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to President of the United States. The SuperPAC was co-founded by Mark Gorton, CEO of Tower Research Capital, and Tony Lyons, President of Skyhorse Publishing. Learn more at AV24.org . Paid for by American Values 2024, ( 307 W. 36th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10018 ) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

212-380-3385

369607@email4pr.com

SOURCE American Values 2024