American Values 2024 Hosts DJ Appreciation and Holiday Toast Event at the Brooklyn Chophouse

News provided by

American Values 2024

04 Dec, 2023, 16:21 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, American Values 2024 hosted a "DJ Appreciation and Recognition Holiday Toast" at the Brooklyn Chophouse in the heart of Times Square in New York City. The event's mission was to celebrate some holiday cheer, gather some of the music industry's top DJs, and share the presidential platform of upcoming candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 

Continue Reading
American Values 2024 CEO Candace McDonald and DJ Self
American Values 2024 CEO Candace McDonald and DJ Self
Legendary Turntablists DJ Eclipse and DJ Riz
Legendary Turntablists DJ Eclipse and DJ Riz

"I understand the value of DJs and their ability to spread messages. I am just ecstatic that they came together and learned about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s presidential run," says Candace McDonald, CEO of American Values 2024.

Notable DJ attendees were DJ Self, DJ Will, DJ Riz, and DJ Eclipse. There was also an exceptional surprise performance by hip-hop legend Alskratch of his hit song, "Where My Homiez?", adding to the event's authenticity by coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. 

The music-filled evening ended with its intended purpose. DJs also have the star power to spread messages in support of political candidates that they believe in, like any media outlet. The attendees were eager to learn more about the purpose of American Values 2024 and how the SuperPac supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr as an independent candidate who often faces much adversity to secure equitable media coverage. 

For more information about American Values 2024, please visit av24.org.

About American Values 2024
American Values 2024 is a Super PAC dedicated to electing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to President of the United States. The SuperPAC was co-founded by Mark Gorton, CEO of Tower Research Capital, and Tony Lyons, President of Skyhorse Publishing. Learn more at AV24.org. Paid for by American Values 2024, (307 W. 36th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10018) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

Contact:
Nickie Robinson
212-380-3385
369607@email4pr.com

SOURCE American Values 2024

Also from this source

NBA Hall-of-Famer John Stockton, NFL Legends Ken Ruettgers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Surfing Legend Kelly Slater, and Championship Mountain Bike Racer Kyle Warner in Support of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for President

NBA Hall-of-Famer John Stockton, NFL Legends Ken Ruettgers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Surfing Legend Kelly Slater, and Championship Mountain Bike Racer Kyle Warner in Support of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for President

Today, American Values, the Super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s candidacy for President, announced world-renown athletes including Green...
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Receives Key Endorsements from Black Political and Business Leaders

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Receives Key Endorsements from Black Political and Business Leaders

In the past two weeks, more than 40 Black business and political leaders from Washington, D.C. and New York attended events supporting Robert F....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.