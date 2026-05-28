American Van Lines Earns 2026 Buyer's Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, Recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Van Lines, a family-owned and operated moving company serving customers nationwide, has been honored with a 2026 Buyer's Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs – a prestigious recognition based entirely on verified customer reviews. The company was named a winner in the Best Storage category, underscoring its commitment to delivering a seamless, stress-free long distance moving experience from start to finish.

American Van Lines 2026 Buyer's Choice Award - Best Storage

"This award belongs to our team and our customers. Everything we do at American Van Lines is built around one goal: making your move as smooth and stress-free as possible. Being recognized by ConsumerAffairs – a platform driven entirely by real customer voices – means the world to us. It confirms that our people show up every day with the professionalism and care that our customers deserve."

– Anthony DiSorbo, Owner, American Van Lines

Now in its third year, the Buyer's Choice Awards recognize top-rated companies based on verified customer reviews, evaluating emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction – spotlighting brands that deliver confidence and peace of mind during major life decisions like moving.

What Customers Are Saying

"They did the job quickly but with no sign of rush. In fact, it has been a completely stress-free move. I really can't recommend American Van Lines enough." – Leon, Chicago, Illinois





– Leon, Chicago, Illinois "The crew was professional, friendly, and treated all my furniture and fragile decor as if it were their own – nothing damaged. And they even helped me arrange my items exactly how I wanted them to be in my new place." – Jim, Charleston, West Virginia

About American Van Lines

Headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, American Van Lines is a family-owned and operated moving company serving customers nationwide. Built on a foundation of trust, professionalism, and attention to detail, the company is committed to delivering a seamless moving experience — from start to finish. Whether customers need local, long-distance, or secure storage solutions, American Van Lines brings the same care and dedication to every move. To learn more or request a free quote, visit www.americanvanlines.com.

About ConsumerAffairs

Founded in 1998, ConsumerAffairs is a leading consumer news and review platform helping people make informed decisions during major life purchases. The platform hosts millions of verified customer reviews collected through structured interviews and online surveys. For more information, visit www.consumeraffairs.com.

Media Contact

Anthony DiSorbo

(888) 296-5458

SOURCE American Van Lines