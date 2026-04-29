American Warrior Association Launches National Awareness Campaign for Moral Injury, Debuts "The Journey Unbound" Documentary Series

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Warrior Association (AWA) announced a national communications initiative to increase awareness of moral injury, culminating in the premiere of the five-part documentary series The Journey Unbound in alignment with Texas Moral Injury Awareness Day on May 14, 2026.

The American Warrior Association has launched a national campaign to address moral injury, alongside the debut of the five-part documentary The Journey Unbound. Premiering in on May 14, 2026, the initiative aims to bring awareness, healing, and hope to those carrying the invisible wounds of service. The Journey Unbound is a documentary series that shines a light on the lives of America's military service members and first responders and their mental and emotional well-being.

This effort addresses the invisible wounds carried by military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through storytelling, advocacy, and proactive programming, the AWA aims to shift the national conversation around mental and emotional resilience for those who serve. Deploying a multitude of resources and efforts including its R3 program, which focuses on the country's first responders, the AWA is a leading voice on moral injury awareness and resilience.

Moral injury is often misunderstood and frequently overlooked; it affects individuals who have experienced or witnessed events that deeply conflict with their moral beliefs. Unlike traditional clinical diagnoses, moral injury requires a holistic, community-centered approach rooted in faith, purpose, and connection.

On May 14, 2025, both the Texas House and Senate officially proclaimed May 14 as Moral Injury Awareness Day, marking a significant step forward in recognizing the challenges faced by veterans, first responders, and frontline professionals. The 2026 campaign builds on this momentum, positioning Texas as a leader in a growing national movement.

At the center of this initiative is The Journey Unbound, a five-part documentary series hosted by former Navy SEAL Josh Jakub, Director of Men's Programs for the AWA. The series follows Josh on a cross-country journey, sharing real stories from service members and first responders while exploring the role of faith and community in healing moral injury.

Through intimate conversations and firsthand accounts, the series reveals the emotional and spiritual challenges faced by those who serve and the transformative impact of community, purpose, and faith-based restoration.

The American Warrior Association has long supported veterans through Warrior's Refuge, an immersive outdoor retreat that fosters camaraderie, reflection, and spiritual renewal. Building on that foundation, R3 extends this mission to first responders through a proactive, structured approach to wellness.

Developed by the AWA, R3 (Respond. Restore. Resolve.) is a department-embedded wellness and resilience framework designed to proactively address moral injury before it becomes a crisis. By integrating directly into daily operations, R3 provides first responders with access to trusted, peer-led, non-clinical resources using dedicated training time, removing barriers and prioritizing confidentiality. The program empowers first responders to take ownership of their mental and emotional health without stigma, judgment, or administrative barriers.

Together, the AWA and its R3 program are emerging as leading voices on moral injury, offering scalable solutions, national programming, and a unified message of healing.

Media Opportunities and National Expansion

As part of this campaign, AWA leadership, program participants, and documentary contributors will be available for:

Broadcast and podcast interviews

Speaking engagements and panel discussions

Legislative briefings and advocacy efforts

Expert commentary on moral injury and resilience

The initiative also supports ongoing national expansion efforts, with R3 positioned as a scalable model for first responder wellness programs across the country.

About the American Warrior Association (AWA)

The American Warrior Association (AWA) is a Fort Worth-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to restoring military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through its flagship program, Warrior's Refuge, and its department-embedded R3: Respond. Restore. Resolve. framework, the AWA delivers confidential, peer-led, and proactive solutions focused on addressing moral injury. By removing barriers to care and prioritizing trust, the AWA helps warriors process moral injury, reclaim their purpose, and return to their lives with renewed moral resilience. Supported by a unique funding model in which all administrative costs are covered, 100% of public donations go directly to program delivery and warrior care. www.awa-usa.org

The Journey Unbound

The Journey Unbound is a documentary series that shines light on the lives of America's military service members and first responders, revealing the vital role faith plays in their mental and emotional well-being.

Download Press

Contact:

Baylee Conerly

Chief of Staff

[email protected]

c: 217.414.7960

SOURCE American Warrior Association