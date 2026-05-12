Texas Marks Moral Injury Awareness Day on May 14 to Support Veterans and First Responders

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Warrior Association (AWA) is leading a national charge to spread awareness about moral injury, culminating in the premiere of the five-part documentary series The Journey Unbound in alignment with Texas Moral Injury Awareness Day on May 14, 2026.

On May 14, 2025, both the Texas House and Senate officially proclaimed May 14 as Texas Moral Injury Awareness Day, marking a significant step forward in recognizing the challenges faced by veterans, first responders, and frontline professionals. The 2026 campaign builds on this momentum, positioning Texas as a leader in a growing national movement.

Since its inception in 2018, the AWA has been committed to addressing the invisible wounds carried by military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through storytelling, advocacy, and proactive programming, the AWA aims to shift the national conversation around mental and emotional resilience for those who serve.

Moral injury is often misunderstood and frequently overlooked; it affects individuals who have experienced or witnessed events that deeply conflict with their moral beliefs. Unlike traditional clinical diagnoses, moral injury requires a holistic, community-centered approach rooted in faith, purpose, and connection.

On May 14, 2025, both the Texas House and Senate officially proclaimed May 14 as Texas Moral Injury Awareness Day, marking a significant step forward in recognizing the challenges faced by veterans, first responders, and frontline professionals. The 2026 campaign builds on this momentum, positioning Texas as a leader in a growing national movement.

At the center of this initiative is The Journey Unbound, a five-part documentary series hosted by former Navy SEAL Josh Jakub, Director of Men's Programs for the AWA. The series follows Josh on a cross-country journey, sharing real stories from service members and first responders while exploring the role of faith and community in healing moral injury.

Through intimate conversations and firsthand accounts, the series reveals the emotional and spiritual challenges faced by those who serve and the transformative impact of community, purpose, and faith-based restoration.

The American Warrior Association has long supported veterans through an immersive outdoor retreat that fosters camaraderie, reflection, and spiritual renewal. Now, the AWA is emerging as the leading voice on moral injury, offering scalable solutions, national programming, and a unified message of healing.

Media Opportunities and National Expansion

As part of this campaign, AWA leadership, program participants, and documentary contributors will be available for:

Broadcast and podcast interviews

Speaking engagements and panel discussions

Legislative briefings and advocacy efforts

Expert commentary on moral injury and resilience

Download Press Kit

About the American Warrior Association (AWA)

The American Warrior Association (AWA) is a Fort Worth-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to restoring military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through its flagship program, Warrior's Refuge, and its department-embedded R3: Respond. Restore. Resolve. framework, the AWA delivers confidential, peer-led, and proactive solutions focused on addressing moral injury. By removing barriers to care and prioritizing trust, the AWA helps warriors process moral injury, reclaim their purpose, and return to their lives with renewed moral resilience. Supported by a unique funding model in which all administrative costs are covered, 100% of public donations go directly to program delivery and warrior care.

The Journey Unbound

The Journey Unbound is a documentary series that shines light on the lives of America's military service members and first responders, revealing the vital role faith plays in their mental and emotional well-being.

SOURCE American Warrior Association