American Water and New Jersey American Water to Contribute Expertise at American Water Works Association New Jersey 2026 Annual Conference

CAMDEN, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and New Jersey American Water, announced today that several representatives will participate in the American Water Works Association New Jersey (AWWA NJ) 2026 Annual Conference, taking place March 17 through 20 in Atlantic City, N.J.

"American Water is delighted to share its knowledge and innovative best practices at the AWWA NJ Annual Conference," said Beth Matthews, VP, Operational Advisory, American Water. "With expertise spanning capital planning, operations, scientific research, and advanced water treatment, our team is committed to advancing the water industry and delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater solutions for customers and communities across the nation."

American Water and New Jersey American Water will have a leading presence at the conference to discuss critical issues across the water sector. Presenters and topics include:

Jian Yang, Director of Engineering Capital Program, American Water and Margaret Hunter, Director, Engineering Planning, New Jersey American Water Opening Technical Session: An Effective Capital Investment Program Starts with a Comprehensive Plan

Lindsey Olson, Senior Director, Operations, New Jersey American Water Opening Technical Session: Operation & Maintenance of Vertical Assets Women in Water Panel: Hindsight as a Superpower

Rich Conklin, Project Manager, Engineering, New Jersey American Water Condition Assessment of Pipelines: An Alternate Method of Utility Construction – SIPP Pipe Rehabilitation as a Value-Based Solution for New Jersey American Water

Christiane Hoppe-Jones, Principal Scientist, American Water Surface Water PFAS Treatment Pilot Testing – Looking Beyond PFAS

William Morales-Medina, Senior Scientist, American Water Research: Influence of Pipe Material and Disinfectant Type on Opportunistic Pathogen Persistence in Drinking Water Biofilms

Gloria Avila, Senior Scientist, and William Morales-Medina, Senior Scientist, American Water Source Water: Exploring Hyperspectral Microscopy and Remote Sensing for Early Detection of Harmful Algal Blooms

John Gillespie, Lead Project Delivery Engineer, New Jersey American Water Company PFAS Treatment: Addressing PFAS at Netherwood – Proactive Solutions for Regulatory Compliance and Water Quality

Andrew Bock, Senior Construction Engineer, American Water DBIA: 1,4-Dioxane and PFAS Treatment for the City of Camden's Largest Water Treatment Plant



The AWWA NJ Annual Conference is a gathering of water professionals and allied industry businesses across the state. For more information and the full agenda, visit: https://site.pheedloop.com/event/EVEUCZFEKCNDX/home/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water