Major California American Water Infrastructure Investment is Completed in Carmel-By-The-Sea

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The completion of a new underground water main pipe project in the City of Carmel-By-The-Sea marks an important investment in local infrastructure, helping improve long-term water service reliability and support the community's future needs.

The project involved the installation of a new water main along Dolores Street designed to strengthen system performance, improve fire protection, reduce the risk of service interruptions, and better serve residents, businesses, and visitors. By replacing approximately 1,000 feet of nearly 100-year-old, four-inch cast iron pipe with eight-inch PVC pipe, the work will ensure a more dependable water system and prevent future service interruptions.

"Projects like this are about more than just pipe in the ground—they are about investing in the people and neighborhoods we serve every day," said David Pezzini, Senior Project Manager. "When we modernize essential infrastructure, we are making a long-term commitment to reliability, public health, and the overall quality of life in our community."

In addition to the pipe replacement, California American Water crews replaced six commercial fire services, 52 domestic service laterals and one new fire hydrant.

Work was completed with a focus on long-term value for the community, supporting water service improvements that will benefit Carmel for years to come. The finished project reflects continued infrastructure planning and a proactive approach to maintaining the systems residents depend on every day.

"Every infrastructure improvement we complete is an investment in our community's future," added Pezzini. "This underground water pipe project helps protect service for homes and businesses today while building a stronger, more resilient system for the future."

The completed project underscores an ongoing commitment to maintaining safe, reliable water infrastructure and delivering improvements that support the delivery of reliable water service to California American Water customers.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

Media Contact:

Josh Stratton

Manager, External Affairs

California American Water

831-435-6015

[email protected]

SOURCE American Water