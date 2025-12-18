American Water Charitable Foundation Awards $200,000 through One Water Street Grant Program

Recipients include 20 nonprofit organizations across the Camden community

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that for 2025 it awarded a combined total of $200,000 in One Water Street grants to 20 organizations serving Camden, N.J.

"The Center for Aquatic Sciences is incredibly grateful for its meaningful, longstanding partnership with the American Water Charitable Foundation. In 2025 alone, the Foundation invested $200,000 in Camden, and over the past seven years has awarded a combined total of $280,000 in One Water Street grants to support our Community and Urban Science Enrichment (CAUSE) program," said Barbara Kelly, President and CEO, Center for Aquatic Sciences. "This funding empowers CAUSE teens to engage the Camden community through free science summer camps and on-water environmental education programs - investments that advance our mission of inspiring environmental champions within the Camden community."

The One Water Street Grant is part of the Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. One Water Street grants support high-impact projects and initiatives that benefit Camden, N.J., home of American Water's corporate headquarters.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is honored to support the Camden community through its One Water Street grants," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Together with Camden partners, we're expanding educational opportunities and creating a lasting impact for families today and generations to come."

Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

Learn more about this year's grant recipients, the American Water Charitable Foundation, and the 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program here.

Earlier this year, American Water released its 2024 Camden Community Investment Report, reaffirming its commitment to being a responsible and impactful corporate citizen in the community. American Water, New Jersey American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have collectively contributed over $8 million in charitable contributions to the Camden Community since 2018. Click here to explore the full report.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

