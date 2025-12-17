West Virginia American Water President Addresses New Infrastructure Report Card, Urges Collaboration Around Critical Water Infrastructure

West Virginia's Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Received Low Marks from ASCE

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Today, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released its 2025 Report Card for West Virginia's Infrastructure. Drinking water infrastructure in the state received a D+, with wastewater infrastructure receiving a D.

Scott Wyman, President of West Virginia American Water, issued the following statement in response:

"West Virginia's lagging infrastructure grades are a clear warning sign that the state's water systems need more investment," said Wyman. "West Virginia American Water has made considerable investments to strengthen service and upgrade water systems across the state, but lasting progress will require all of us."

The EPA's 2023 Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment previously indicated that West Virginia must invest approximately $4.5 billion in drinking water infrastructure over the next two decades, with significantly greater resources required for wastewater systems. These findings highlight the severity of the state's ongoing water infrastructure challenges.

"Meeting these needs will take sustained investment and coordinated action by utilities, regulators, legislators and local leaders," Wyman added. "No community should have to shoulder this challenge alone. By planning smartly, supporting struggling systems and investing in the right projects, we can see better grades and build a stronger, more resilient water future for West Virginia."

West Virginia American Water is committed to providing safe, clean and reliable water service to its customers. Throughout the past decade, the company has invested more than $736 million in water infrastructure improvements. Its parent company, American Water, plans to invest more than $46 billion across its footprint, including West Virginia, throughout the next ten years.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 583,000 people.

