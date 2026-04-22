American Water Charitable Foundation Awards Over $1.5 Million through 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program

Recipients include 86 nonprofit organizations across American Water's national footprint

CAMDEN, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., awarded a combined total of $1,502,392 million to 86 organizations in 13 states, supporting communities served by American Water through the Foundation's 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program.

"The HeartLands Conservancy is proud to be a 2026 Water and Environment grant recipient and is grateful for the American Water Charitable Foundation's continued partnership," said Mary Vandevord, President & CEO, The HeartLands Conservancy. "With this funding, the Conservancy will continue to advance Phase 4 of our Exploration Garden: A Raindrop's Journey, transforming a former golf course into an interactive, educational landscape that brings learning to life while demonstrating nature‑based solutions that improve biodiversity and water quality, strengthen environmental stewardship, and benefit The Metro East Community and greater region for generations to come."

Grant recipients positively impact communities served by American Water's regulated subsidiaries in California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional events to celebrate local efforts are forthcoming.

"Through the Water and Environment Grant Program, the American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support projects that protect clean water, promote conservation, expand environmental education, and create meaningful water‑based experiences in communities served by American Water," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Guided by our core passion for water, we are pleased to invest in local efforts that help protect the environment and strengthen communities."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

Due to the volume of grant applications received, each application was evaluated on a competitive basis. The Foundation strives to fund programs with a strong impact and measurable outcomes within its funding priorities.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and the 2026 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water