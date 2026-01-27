American Water Charitable Foundation Donated $5.7 Million in 2025 to Support and Strengthen Communities

Highlighting 2025 Community Impact Report



CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced that it awarded a combined total of $5.7 million to organizations across the U.S., supporting communities served by American Water in the 2025 Community Impact Report.

Through the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, $4.7 million was awarded to more than 350 eligible non-profit organizations across the country. The Foundation also provided nearly $1 million through its Employee Matching Gift and Rewards Programs, reflecting engagement from over 4,700 employees and benefitting 2,600 public charities.

Following are a few examples of how the American Water Charitable Foundation is making a difference nationwide:

"Shirley Heinze Land Trust is proud to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation on our Ivanhoe South Community Development and Education Initiative in the City of Gary," said Kris Krouse, Executive Director, Shirley Heinze Land Trust (Indiana) and 2025 Foundation Water and Environment grantee. "This project will create walkability, safety, a gathering space, engagement programming, and a fund to ensure the improvements made are lasting at the Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve, a globally rare dune-and-swale habitat. We are grateful for this phenomenal support from the American Water Charitable Foundation to make Ivanhoe South a community asset to be proud of, improve overall community of life, and make this significant land and water resource relevant to the surrounding community."

"This project will create walkability, safety, a gathering space, engagement programming, and a fund to ensure the improvements made are lasting at the Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve, a globally rare dune-and-swale habitat. We are grateful for this phenomenal support from the American Water Charitable Foundation to make Ivanhoe South a community asset to be proud of, improve overall community of life, and make this significant land and water resource relevant to the surrounding community." "We extend our sincere thanks to the American Water Charitable Foundation for its support of the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank… This generous investment helps ensure that individuals and families across our region have reliable access to nutritious food and essential resources," said Jennifer Warabak, Executive Director, Commission on Economic Opportunity (Pennsylvania) and 2025 Foundation State Strategic Impact grantee . "We are deeply grateful for the Foundation and Pennsylvania American Water's ongoing partnership and commitment to strengthening our communities."

. "We are deeply grateful for the Foundation and Pennsylvania American Water's ongoing partnership and commitment to strengthening our communities." "On behalf of North Scott High School, we are incredibly grateful to receive this grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation in collaboration with Iowa American Water," said Andrew Lehn, principal of North Scott High School (Iowa) and 2025 Foundation STEM Education grantee. "This funding will significantly help enhance our STEM programs, specifically our robotics team at the high school level. It will allow us to purchase the resources necessary to have the best hands-on learning opportunity possible. Thank you for not only investing in our school district, but for investing in our students and their future!"

"The American Water Charitable Foundation's grant programs help drive meaningful impact across American Water's nationwide footprint. Through our mission to Keep Communities Flowing, we empower community partners to create lasting, positive change," said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. "We're equally proud to amplify the charitable efforts of American Water employees through our matching gift and rewards programs."

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has supported worthy causes in communities served by American Water, providing over $25 million in grants and matching gifts, including funding for eligible organizations important to American Water employees.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water