American Water Charitable Foundation Funds $250,000 Pilot Program Providing Utility Assistance for Eligible New Jersey Households

Keep Communities Flowing® Fund assists 1,250 households

CAMDEN, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has supported the distribution of $250,000 to 1,250 eligible New Jersey households through its Keep Communities Flowing® Fund—one of the first utility assistance pilot programs of its kind to help pay utility bills.

"This pilot showed how partnerships can deliver real results for New Jersey families," said New Jersey Department of Health Acting Commissioner Raynard E. Washington. "By combining philanthropic investment, trusted WIC infrastructure, and innovative technology, this project provided direct relief to more than a thousand families with no red tape and no delays. We look forward to building on this model."

The initiative was designed to reduce barriers for families experiencing financial hardship by offering a streamlined and accessible process. Participants were able to select the utility provider—electric, gas, or water—that best met their needs, helping to ensure both convenience and choice.

"The Keep Communities Flowing® Fund pilot program has demonstrated measurable impact by helping 1,250 eligible New Jersey households pay their utility bills," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "By reducing barriers and offering flexible assistance across electric, gas, and water providers, the initiative effectively supported families facing financial hardship. This approach not only delivered direct relief but also demonstrated the potential for a scalable model of future utility assistance. The Foundation is proud to support this groundbreaking initiative and is exploring opportunities for continued collaboration."

The Foundation provided $250,000 to Dream Machine Innovation Lab, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that independently exercised full control over the grant funds, with program administration supported by Promise, a technology company specializing in the efficient delivery of assistance to low-income populations. The pilot was rolled out in phases across select New Jersey counties to help ensure thoughtful and effective implementation. Plans for future expansion into Pennsylvania are underway.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.



About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Promise

Promise is an AI company deployed inside government benefits programs and partners with agencies and utilities to deliver scalable affordability and assistance programs. Promise has reached more than 5 million households across 20+ states and builds tools that verify eligibility, deliver relief, enforce compliance, and produce audit-ready records for every dollar, operating across SNAP, LIHEAP, WIC, Medicaid, and energy affordability programs. Promise has raised over $50 million in venture capital from leading investors, including First Round Capital, Y Combinator, Kapor Capital, XYZ Ventures, The General Partnership, and Howard Schultz. To learn more, visit joinpromise.com.

SOURCE American Water