American Water Charitable Foundation Launches 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it launched the 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.

"Thanks to the American Water Charitable Foundation's Water and Environment grant, the Watershed Institute was able to expand its StreamWatch Schools program, engaging students across the state in water quality testing, connecting them with local waterways, building STEM skills and laying the foundation for a lifelong appreciation of water," said Jim Waltman, Executive Director, The Watershed Institute (New Jersey) and 2025 Foundation Water and Environment grantee.

The Water and Environment grant is part of the Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. In 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined total of $1.7 million to 80 organizations in 12 states, supporting organizations located in communities served by American Water.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is excited to launch its annual Water and Environment Grant Program, reinforcing our commitment to supporting innovative and impactful projects that strengthen communities across American Water's national footprint," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Through this grant program, we are proud to invest in initiatives that reflect our core focus on water and the environment."

Applications will be accepted from eligible organizations served by American Water and located in the following states, in addition to its Military Services Group locations: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

