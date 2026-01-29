Indiana American Water Installs First Drinking Water PFAS Treatment System in Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana American Water held a ribbon cutting ceremony today at its Charlestown water treatment plant. The company announced that the facility is now operating Indiana's first drinking water treatment system designed to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. The nearly $6 million system investment, which went online last month, marks another major milestone in protecting public health and improving water quality for the community.

"We are proud to partner with Indiana American Water on this important project," said Treva Hodges, Mayor of the City of Charlestown. "Access to high-quality drinking water is essential for the health and well-being of our community, and this new treatment system shows a forward-thinking approach to community safety. Continued improvements to our water system have helped Charlestown achieve a higher quality of life and have spurred community growth, making our city an even more attractive place to live and invest."

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), this is the first PFAS treatment installation in a public water system in the state. PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used for decades in industrial and consumer products and are known for their persistence in the environment and potential health risks.

To celebrate this milestone, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on January 29, 2026, with local officials, community leaders, and Indiana American Water representatives in attendance.

"This investment underscores our continued commitment to delivering safe, clean, and reliable water to our customers," said Barry Suits, President of Indiana American Water. "By proactively addressing PFAS, we are leading the way in Indiana and setting the standard for future water quality improvements across the state. This project also provided us with an opportunity to gain valuable experience in adding PFAS treatment, which will guide and inform similar upgrades at other systems as we make these investments over the coming years."

This investment builds on Indiana American Water's commitment to Charlestown, following the commissioning of the $16 million water treatment plant in 2022 . The PFAS upgrade is supported by Indiana's State Revolving Fund Loan Program, which allows the company to finance the project at a lower cost than traditional loans. This additional investment includes the granular activated carbon or GAC system and also supports infrastructure such as pumps, piping, electrical systems, and controls. Charlestown was selected for this enhancement because the original plant was designed to accommodate future improvements, making it an ideal location for this advanced treatment technology.

The Charlestown facility serves approximately 3,000 customers, or about 8,000 residents and businesses, with four percent of its daily production sold to neighboring Marysville-Otisco Nabb Water Corporation. Indiana American Water's Water Quality Reports , published annually, confirm that all Indiana American Water systems meet or surpass federal and state drinking water standards.

Future PFAS Investments in Indiana

Indiana American Water is committed to expanding PFAS treatment capabilities across other service areas. Plans are underway for similar upgrades to its water systems in Terre Haute, Johnson County and other communities as funding becomes available. These investments are part of a broader strategy to ensure compliance with evolving water quality regulations and to safeguard public health for generations to come.

Curious about PFAS and how they impact your water?

Indiana American Water is committed to providing safe, high-quality water and keeping its customers informed about emerging contaminants like PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). A dedicated PFAS resource page explains what PFAS are, why they matter, and what steps the company is taking to help ensure water meets the highest standards. Learn more about PFAS and our proactive approach by exploring the full details here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit amwater.com/inaw and join Indiana American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

