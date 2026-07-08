American Water Charitable Foundation Provides $30,000 for Northwest Indiana Storm Recovery Efforts

Grants support American Red Cross and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as Indiana American Water employees volunteer to assist impacted communities

GARY, Ind., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization established by American Water, has provided $30,000 in disaster relief support to assist Northwest Indiana communities recovering from late June severe storms and tornadoes. The support includes a $25,000 grant to the American Red Cross Northwest Chapter, Indiana Region and a $5,000 grant to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to help meet ongoing community needs.

"Right now, the need is great," said Dr. Sarah Moss, Executive Director of the Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region. "The Red Cross has been on the ground in the community since the night the storms hit, providing shelter, meals, relief items, comfort and essential living needs to people who have been impacted. We are so appreciative of the American Water Charitable Foundation's support and partnership, and we know this contribution will be put to excellent use for people here in the community who need help."

The grants will help support organizations providing shelter, meals, relief supplies, food assistance and essential services to residents impacted by the storms. The American Water Charitable Foundation focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities, and supports initiatives that improve communities served by American Water.

As of June 30, the Red Cross had provided more than 350 overnight shelter stays for 36 individuals, more than 2,600 meals and 3,316 relief items, impacting 800 homes in the community.

In addition to the charitable grants, Indiana American Water employees volunteered their time, equipment and expertise to support cleanup efforts in affected neighborhoods. Working with Lake County Emergency Management and other community partners, employees helped remove downed trees and limbs, clear debris and make roads passable for residents and emergency crews.

"A lot of people live and work in this community, and our employees were the first ones to step up and say we needed to do something," said Sam Mouratides, Superintendent of Operations for Northwest Indiana. "We are here to do everything we can to help get this area back together and get people back to normal life."

Many Indiana American Water team members live in the affected communities, have family in the area or saw the damage firsthand while continuing essential work to keep water and wastewater infrastructure operating through heavy rain and widespread power outages.

"We're here today to be good neighbors and good citizens before employees," said Jason Phelps, Mechanic Crew Chief for Indiana American Water. "We're proud to show up for our community, especially when people need it most, using the equipment and skills we have to make a difference for our neighbors.

The volunteer effort included nearly two dozen employees during one coordinated cleanup event, with additional teams supporting work throughout the week. Crews offered specialized equipment, including backhoes, dump trucks and pumps, to assist with cleanup and recovery needs, reflecting Indiana American Water's commitment to the communities where its employees live and work.

"Our employees care deeply about what they do, not only delivering clean, safe drinking water to our customers, but also helping out any way we can," said Justin Mount, Northwest Indiana Senior Operations Manager, Indiana American Water. "We live and work in the communities we serve, and this is a great way to put our resources to work helping the community."

Learn more about Indiana American Water's community impact at https://www.amwater.com/inaw/news-community/Community-Involvement/

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.



About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water