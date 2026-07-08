American Water Spotlights Environmental Success Stories in Wastewater Solutions White Paper

CAMDEN, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the release of its Wastewater Solutions white paper, highlighting the company's industry leadership in delivering positive environmental results for communities.

American Water developed the white paper by examining several wastewater systems acquired by its local state operations across the company's national footprint and detailing a multi-year approach to infrastructure upgrades, operational improvements and compliance oversight. These efforts helped bring newly acquired wastewater systems back into compliance while addressing long-standing environmental risks and balancing customer affordability.

The Village of Godfrey in Illinois is among the systems featured in the white paper. Illinois American Water acquired the system in 2019, taking on responsibility for compliance and long-term stewardship. Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the sale of the wastewater system to Illinois American Water will "serve residents well today and in the future…their team of experts will ensure reliable service for years to come. We welcome this expanded partnership with Illinois American Water in our community."

Investing to maintain and upgrade aging water and wastewater systems is critical for providing safe, reliable service. Over the next 10 years, American Water plans to invest approximately $48 billion in capital improvements to its systems, including infrastructure renewal, water quality, resiliency, technology, and water and wastewater system acquisitions.

"With much of the nation's wastewater infrastructure decades old, reliable systems are essential to protecting public health and the environment," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "Through sustained infrastructure investment, American Water is dedicated to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to the customers and communities it serves."

Read American Water's Wastewater Solutions: Delivering Environmental Results for Communities white paper here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water