American Water Joins Dialogue at 2026 NARUC Summer Policy Summit

CAMDEN, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., joins important conversations during the 2026 National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Summer Policy Summit, held July 19 through July 22, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"At American Water, we are focused on providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service to customers, while helping address the complex issues facing communities and utility systems today," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "Our leaders are engaging in important conversations around affordability, infrastructure investment, system resiliency and more. These discussions reflect our commitment to customer-focused solutions that support long-term reliability and strengthen the communities we serve."

The Sumer Policy Summit brings together commissioners, regulators, utilities and industry leaders. American Water presenters are as follows:

Richard Svindland, President, Missouri American Water , will participate on the panel Data Centers and Affordability: The Role of Regulators , which will focus on best practices for collaboration, transparency, and long-term planning as large-load customers seek to connect to utility systems.

, will participate on the panel , which will focus on best practices for collaboration, transparency, and long-term planning as large-load customers seek to connect to utility systems. Justin Ladner, President, Pennsylvania American Water , will speak on the About Weathering the Storm: Industry Response to Extreme Weather and High Impact Events panel. The session will explore how utilities and regulators can better prepare for extreme weather events, while maintaining reliability and affordability.

, will speak on the panel. The session will explore how utilities and regulators can better prepare for extreme weather events, while maintaining reliability and affordability. Mark McDonough, President, New Jersey American Water, will join the Affordability through Innovation and Business Meeting panel, highlighting affordability programs for customers.

Additionally, Sarah Leeper, President, California and Hawaii American Water, will participate in the Financial Research Institute (FRI) breakfast panel on distressed water systems, discussing integration, capital investment and long-term community benefits.

Through leadership participation in conferences and summits like NARUC, American Water continues to engage with regulators and key stakeholders on issues shaping the future of water and wastewater service.

For more information about the 2026 NARUC Summer Policy Summit, visit: https://www.naruc.org/summer-summit/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water