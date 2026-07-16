West Virginia American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include seven nonprofit organizations across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and West Virginia American Water, today announce that seven organizations were awarded a Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served throughout West Virginia.

"The support from the American Water Charitable Foundation has played a vital role in helping us make a meaningful impact on the lives of local veterans and first responders who participate in our Cast & Catch programs," said Dave Chaney, treasurer of Healing Water for Warriors. "Because of the Foundation's commitment, these individuals experience connection, healing, and renewed purpose through restorative time on the water."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"We're grateful to partner with organizations across West Virginia that are doing incredible work to protect and celebrate our water resources," said Scott Wyman, president of West Virginia American Water and Member, American Water Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees. "Their dedication to conservation, environmental education, and water-based recreation makes a real difference in our communities, and we're proud to support their efforts through these grants."

Below is a list of grantees throughout West Virginia.

Children's Place Inc. – Outdoor Water Stewardship Garden & Sensory Learning Environment

Foundation for Ohio River Education – Water Quality Science & Community Service Initiative

Healing Water for Warriors – Support their Cast & Catch program for Veterans and First Responders

Holly River State Park Foundation Inc. – Develop a 3D terrain map to enhance education and visitor experience at the park

Lewis County First Inc. – Equip volunteers to build and maintain walking and river trails

New River Conservancy – Launch a Water Watcher program identifying bacterial pollution sources in Fayette County

Smithers & Friends Community Group, Inc. – Support water testing, education, and resilience through Smithers Creek Watch

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across West Virginia," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about West Virginia American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people.

SOURCE American Water