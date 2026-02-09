American Water Joins Dialogue on Resilience, Affordability, Innovation and Reliability at 2026 NARUC Winter Policy Summit

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., joins important conversations during the 2026 National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Winter Policy Summit, held February 8 through February 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"At American Water, our priority is providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to our customers," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "Whether it's investing in system resiliency, leveraging technologies that enhance customer satisfaction, or using advanced tools to detect and address leaks more quickly, our efforts are always focused on finding practical solutions that directly benefit those we serve."



The Winter Policy Summit brings together commissioners, regulators, utilities and industry leaders. American Water presenters are as follows:

Cheryl Norton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer , American Water , will participate on the panel Resilience in Action: Teams Working Together When Everything Else Falls Apart, which will focus on how essential service providers collaborate with public officials during crises.

, , will participate on the panel which will focus on how essential service providers collaborate with public officials during crises. Deb Degillio, Vice President, Chief Technology and Information Officer, American Water , will speak on the AI in Water panel. The session will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the water sector—such as optimizing water treatment, monitoring system performance, and improving customer engagement, while supporting environmental sustainability.

, will speak on the panel. The session will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the water sector—such as optimizing water treatment, monitoring system performance, and improving customer engagement, while supporting environmental sustainability. Justin Ladner, President, Pennsylvania American Water, will speak at the Water Committee Business Meeting about American Water's Leak Detection Program and its impact on reducing water loss and improving service reliability through smart infrastructure.

American Water plays a critical role in addressing infrastructure needs, protecting water quality and supporting workforce development. Through leadership participation in conferences and summits like NARUC, the company continues to engage with regulators and key stakeholders to advance innovative, customer-focused solutions.

For more information about the 2026 NARUC Winter Policy Summit, visit https://www.naruc.org/winter-summit/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

