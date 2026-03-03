California American Water Launches Final Phase of Fruitridge Vista Water System Modernization

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water has begun the Austin Steiner Main Replacement Project, the final phase of a multi-year modernization of the Fruitridge Vista water system. This phase will replace aging backyard mains with new street-installed infrastructure, serving homes south of 47th Avenue, north of 53rd Avenue, and from Hilts Avenue to 46th Avenue west of 44th Street.

"This project is about delivering the quality of water service this community deserves," said Charlie Wolfe, Principal Engineer of Northern Project Delivery at California American Water. "By completing the final phase of upgrades in Fruitridge Vista, we are assuring residents have a reliable system that supports public safety, improves neighborhood infrastructure, and strengthens our service."

For decades, many Fruitridge Vista neighborhoods have relied on older water mains that run through backyards and are prone to leaks, breaks, and service interruptions. By relocating mains to the street and installing individual meters, California American Water is improving reliability, water flow, and reducing disruptive repairs. The new construction supports the transition to metered billing, providing customers with clearer information about their water use and helping meet statewide water-efficiency goals. Additional information about the transition will be provided as the project nears completion.

"Completing this final phase is an important milestone for the Fruitridge Vista community," said Audie Foster, California American Water Operations Director for Northern Division. "For years, residents have managed with aging backyard mains that were not designed for current water needs. This investment delivers modern, reliable infrastructure and supports more efficient water use."

The Austin Steiner project represents the culmination of California American Water's sustained investments in Fruitridge Vista. In recent years, the company has invested $1.4 million to upgrade water service and install new meters throughout the district, contributing to a broader statewide commitment to modernizing aging infrastructure. More than $67 million has supported efforts such as the Main Improvement Initiative, which replaced 86,000 linear feet of old water mains and added over 100 new fire hydrants in neighborhoods that previously lacked adequate fire protection. By end of 2026, an additional 25,000 feet of main will be replaced to complete the modernization of the system's oldest components.

Construction on the Austin Steiner Main Replacement Project will continue through 2026. Once finished, Fruitridge Vista will benefit from upgraded infrastructure, improved fire protection, and the long-term efficiency of metered service.

