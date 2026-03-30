American Water Marks 140 Years of Safe, Reliable Water and Wastewater Service to Customers and Communities in 2026

Company continues commitment to future generations

CAMDEN, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest regulated water and wastewater utility, is marking 140 years of providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable service to the communities it serves. Founded in 1886 as a small Pennsylvania utility, the company now serves more than 14 million people across 14 regulated states and 18 military installations.

"As we commemorate 140 years, American Water remains committed to investing in the systems and communities who rely on us every day," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "Over the next decade, we plan to invest up to $48 billion in infrastructure upgrades, resiliency, and regulated acquisitions to further enhance reliability and affordability for our customers. Additionally, we are proud to provide water and wastewater solutions to communities across the country welcoming approximately 385,000 new customers in 13 states from acquisitions over the last decade."

To celebrate its 140th anniversary, American Water rang The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange and will host additional commemorations throughout the year.

Several other key milestones will also be recognized in 2026, including:

The 15 th anniversary of the American Water Charitable Foundation , commemorating more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to communities served by American Water; and

, commemorating more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to communities served by American Water; and The 45th anniversary of American Water's Research & Development Program, advancing science and innovation to support the long‑term safety and reliability of drinking water systems.

American Water continues to operate at the highest standards—integrating new systems with care, investing in its people and communities, and pursuing innovative solutions to meet the nation's water and wastewater challenges with reliability, affordability and resilience—strengthening communities for generations to come. Learn more about American Water's history here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water