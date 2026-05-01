American Water Marks Drinking Water Week with National Focus on Safe, Reliable Water

CAMDEN, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., highlights Drinking Water Week, May 3 through 9, 2026, with a continued dedication to delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water to the communities it serves.

An annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), Drinking Water Week brings together water utilities and communities across North America to recognize the importance of high-quality drinking water in protecting public health, supporting economic growth and sustaining everyday life.

"For the 14 million people we serve, water is personal," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "As demand grows and systems age, this week underscores both the strength of infrastructure we've built and the urgency of continued investment to help ensure all American Water communities have continued access to water that is safe, clean, reliable and affordable."

American Water plans to invest up to $48 billion over the next decade in capital improvements to our systems, including infrastructure renewal, water quality, resiliency, technology, and water and wastewater system acquisitions. These investments include upgrading treatment facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and advancing technologies that help ensure safe and reliable service for customers today and for generations to come.

American Water encourages customers to take an active role in water stewardship by:

Learning more about their local water systems;

Taking steps to help protect vital water resources; and

Recognizing the essential role water plays in sustaining healthy communities.

Learn more about the AWWA's communications and outreach around Drinking Water Week by visiting https://www.awwa.org/communications-and-outreach/drinking-water-week/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water