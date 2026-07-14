American Water Named One of America's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

CAMDEN, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. News & World Report 2026-2027 rankings.

"American Water is honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as One of the Best Companies to Work For," said Lori Sutton, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at American Water. "At American Water, we believe that investing time, energy and resources in our workforce helps to generate new ideas, continuously improve operations, and provide high-quality, reliable water and wastewater services to the millions of customers who depend on us."

U.S. News & World Report – the global authority in rankings and consumer advice – uses public information to rank companies in six key metrics important to employee wellbeing:

Quality of pay and benefits: Reflects whether employees feel adequately compensated for their work, as well as living wage data and a company's compensation compared with competitors.

Reflects whether employees feel adequately compensated for their work, as well as living wage data and a company's compensation compared with competitors. Work-life balance and flexibility: Based on flexible work policies, as well as employee perceptions of work-life balance and flexibility.

Based on flexible work policies, as well as employee perceptions of work-life balance and flexibility. Job and company stability: Data for this metric considers things like corporate governance quality and the attrition rate of a company's senior leadership.

Data for this metric considers things like corporate governance quality and the attrition rate of a company's senior leadership. Physical and psychological comfort: Defined as a safe work environment, from both a physical and psychological perspective.

Defined as a safe work environment, from both a physical and psychological perspective. Belongingness and esteem: Reflects whether employees feel connected to the organization and appreciated for their contributions.

Reflects whether employees feel connected to the organization and appreciated for their contributions. Career opportunities and professional development: Encompasses factors such as mobility rates within a company, opportunities for benefits like tuition assistance, and growth opportunities perceived by employees.

"Our 7,000 employees are the people behind the water who keep life flowing for our customers," Sutton continued. "At American Water, we are committed to supporting a productive, high-performing workforce that shares in our mission and values."

View the full list of U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Companies To Work For here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water