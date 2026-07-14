Indiana American Water Investing $15 Million in New Elevated Water Tank and System Upgrades in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana American Water today announced construction of a new 1.5‑million‑gallon elevated water tank in the Innovation Mile in eastern portion of the City Noblesville, supporting the rapidly expanding area surrounding Hamilton Town Center. The project is part of a larger $15 million system investment that includes additional water storage, two booster-station upgrades, and three phases of new water mains—further demonstrating the company's commitment to strengthening water infrastructure and helping ensure reliable service for homes and businesses across the Noblesville distribution system.

Located on Olio Road near Noblesville Fire Station No. 77, the nearly 150‑foot‑tall structure features a concrete pedestal and steel tank designed to serve the region's long-term growth. Recently built, the tank proudly displays the Noblesville city brand on south side and Indiana American Water's logo on the other.

The combined tank, booster station, and water main improvements will increase storage capacity, enhance system reliability, improve water pressure, and bolster fire protection throughout the community.

"Adding a water tank near Noblesville's 600-acre innovation, tech, sports and entertainment district supports the continued growth of Noblesville's east side," said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. "The City of Noblesville is grateful to Indiana American Water for its partnership in providing reliable service that helps sustain ongoing economic development and quality of life for residents."

Indiana American Water engineering project manager, Ryan Bane, said, "This project reflects our ability to strategically plan for growth while working hand in hand with the City of Noblesville to meet the community's long‑term needs. By increasing storage capacity and strengthening our system, we're supporting continued economic development in this rapidly expanding area."

Construction of the elevated water tank and associated system improvements is expected to be completed and operational by early Oct. 2026. Indiana American Water recognizes and appreciates the strong support and collaboration of the City of Noblesville, Hamilton County, and the project team—including - Caldwell Tanks, Inc., Tank Industry Consultants, Culy Contracting, F.A. Wilhelm Construction, American Structurepoint, GFT Infrastructure, and Aqualign Engineering.

This project is funded through customer rates from across the state and reflects Indiana American Water's ongoing commitment to investing in the local infrastructure that keeps water service reliable, safe, and ready to meet future needs.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit amwater.com/inaw and join Indiana American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water