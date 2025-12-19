American Water Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 List

Ranked #1 water and wastewater utility

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has again been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, illustrating its continued commitment to sustainability.

"American Water is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the sixth consecutive year," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "It reflects our unwavering dedication to integrating American Water's sustainability principles into every aspect of our operations, reinforcing our commitment to the communities we serve."

American Water's sustainability principles include:

Financial: We drive financial sustainability through disciplined capital investment and regulatory execution, supporting business growth and long-term shareholder value. Our capital program is funded by operating cash flow and a balanced mix of debt and equity issuances structured to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

We drive financial sustainability through disciplined capital investment and regulatory execution, supporting business growth and long-term shareholder value. Our capital program is funded by operating cash flow and a balanced mix of debt and equity issuances structured to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Operational: We focus on delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services through efficient, compliant operations. Our commitment to safety, performance, and environmental standards aligns with the values of regulators and policymakers.

We focus on delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services through efficient, compliant operations. Our commitment to safety, performance, and environmental standards aligns with the values of regulators and policymakers. Cultural: We foster a high-performing workforce by attracting and retaining employees who share our purpose and values. Investing in our people drives innovation, operational improvement, and quality service for our customers and communities.

Learn more in American Water's latest Sustainability Report.

Recognition was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

