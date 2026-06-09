American Water State Presidents Help Advance Solutions for Water Reliability and Affordability at MARC 2026

CAMDEN, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., contributed expertise to key discussions at the Mid-America Regulatory Conference (MARC) 2026 held June 7-10, 2026 in Madison, Wis. Company leaders joined regulators, utility executives and industry experts to explore some of the most pressing issues facing the water and wastewater sector, including balancing reliability, affordability and environmental responsibility, as well as strengthening collaboration across critical infrastructure sectors to support growing communities.

"Water utilities today are balancing a growing number of challenges, from infrastructure investment and affordability to resilience and regulatory compliance," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "These conversations are critical to helping utilities, regulators and other stakeholders identify practical solutions that strengthen water and wastewater systems to help ensure customers continue to receive safe, clean, reliable and affordable service."

Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water, participated in the panel discussion Every Drop Counts: Balancing Water Reliability, Affordability, Safety and Environmental Responsibility. This session explored the complex challenges utilities and regulators face in maintaining safe, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service while addressing aging infrastructure, evolving environmental regulators, cybersecurity threats and other emerging risks. Losli and the other panelists discussed practical strategies for helping to ensure water and wastewater systems remain resilient while continuing to meet rigorous quality standards and customer expectations.

Brad Nielsen, President of Iowa American Water, participated in the Midwestern Nice: Air, Water and Energy Collaboration on Large Load Impacts panel. The discussion focused on the growing need for coordination among the water, energy and environmental sector as communities experience increased demand from large-scale economic development and industrial projects. Panelists examined approaches for evaluating infrastructure impacts, sharing data and supporting sustainable growth while maintaining reliable service.

American Water continues to help communities prepare for the future by investing in resilient infrastructure and advancing solutions that protect public health and safety. Through its involvement in MARC, the company continues to collaborate with regulators and key stakeholders to address today's challenges and build stronger systems for tomorrow.

For more information about MARC 2026, visit https://marc-conference.org/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talent professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alicia Barbieri

Director, Corporate Communications and External Affairs

American Water

(856) 676-8103

[email protected]

SOURCE American Water