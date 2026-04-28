American Water's Suzanne Chiavari Named 2026 AWWA George Warren Fuller Award Recipient

CAMDEN, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced that Suzanne Chiavari, Senior Director of Engineering, has been named a 2026 recipient of the George Warren Fuller Award by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), one of the water sector's most prestigious honors recognizing distinguished service and leadership in the industry.

Chiavari was unable to attend the announcement of the award in person at the AWWA New Jesey Section's annual conference as she was representing the U.S. water sector, serving as a featured participant in AWWA's inaugural Educational Tour in South Korea and speaking at the Water Korea 2026 Conference. Chiavari will receive the Fuller award later this year at the AWWA Annual Conference and Expo along with awardees selected from other AWWA state sections and Canada.

"Suzanne's recognition with the George Warren Fuller Award reflects the kind of leadership our industry needs right now—deep technical expertise paired with a shared purpose of safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "Receiving this honor underscores both her impact on our industry and the importance of collaboration as our industry leaders work to strengthen and modernize water systems across the nation."



The George Warren Fuller Award honors members of AWWA for their distinguished service in the water supply field, recognizing contributions to the advancement of water works practices and the broader profession. Honorees are recognized for carrying on the legacy of George Warren Fuller, an engineer who led the world in water treatment advancement.

"It's an honor to be recognized by AWWA while also engaging with partners to share knowledge and learn from one another," said Chiavari. "This experience reflects the power of collaboration in advancing water solutions. The challenges we face are increasingly interconnected, and so are the solutions."

As part of AWWA's first-ever Educational Tour in Korea, Chiavari joined a select group of industry leaders and innovators to engage in knowledge exchange and strengthen international partnerships. The program, which was fully sponsored by AWWA and its Korean partners, included site visits to advanced water facilities and pipeline infrastructure solutions, and participation in one of the sector's leading global convenings.

Chiavari served as an opening speaker in the Korea-U.S. Water Industry & Technology session, sharing perspectives on U.S. water systems and contributing to discussions on key industry priorities, including utility resilience, infrastructure reinvestment, digital transformation, and innovation.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water