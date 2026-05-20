American Waterways Operators Elects Matt Woodruff of Kirby Corporation as Chairman

ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the American Waterways Operators, the national tugboat, towboat and barge industry association, elected a new slate of leaders last week during the association's Spring Convention and Annual Membership Meeting.

New AWO Chairman of the Board Matt Woodruff.

Matt Woodruff, Vice President – Public & Government Affairs, Kirby Corporation, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brian Hughes, President, Hughes Bros. Inc., was elected Vice Chairman; and Angela Grett, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Ingram Barge Company, was elected Treasurer. Mr. Woodruff succeeds outgoing Chairman Patrick Sutton, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Planning, American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL).

AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter commented: "AWO is fortunate to have capable, committed member leaders like Patrick Sutton and his predecessors committed to leading our advocacy on behalf of America's tugboat, towboat and barge industry. We look forward to Matt Woodruff's strategic and determined leadership as we fight to end the overly broad, historically long Jones Act waiver that undermines billions of dollars in investments and hundreds of thousands of American jobs provided by the domestic maritime industry. Matt is the leader we need at this consequential time."

Mr. Woodruff emphasized the critical importance of mobilizing the entire domestic maritime industry to end the current Jones Act waiver: "The Jones Act is the foundation of the American maritime industry. This blanket waiver is harming American mariners by outsourcing their livelihoods to foreign carriers, which is incompatible with an America First agenda and with restoring American maritime dominance. The waiver has not lowered the price of gasoline or delivered relief to Americans at the pump. It is stifling much needed investment in restoring American maritime dominance. Our industry will continue mobilizing to urge the Trump Administration and Congress to end the waiver and put American workers first."

Mr. Woodruff also highlighted key industry policy and safety priorities in the year ahead: "Our marine transportation system is a vital pillar of America's economy, supply chain, and national security, and AWO is committed to speaking with one united voice for policies that keep our waterways strong and safe: continued bipartisan support for the Jones Act and ending the current waiver; Coast Guard policies that encourage, and do not hinder, safety, efficiency and innovation; robust investment in waterways infrastructure; and state policies that enable safe navigation and our industry's continued economic impact across the nation."

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels serve as a vital part of America's supply chain and national security, moving the nation's commerce on U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, and the Great Lakes.

SOURCE American Waterways Operators