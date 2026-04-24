The American Waterways Operators Issues Statement on Jones Act Waiver Extension

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators, the national trade association of the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry, today released the following statement on the Trump Administration's announcement of its decision to extend the broad Jones Act waiver currently in effect for an additional 90 days from the May 17 expiration date:

"This Jones Act waiver extension throws open America's maritime borders to foreign vessels and crews and puts American workers last. It is incongruous with the goal of restoring American maritime dominance and ignores the targeted, case-by-case waiver process provided by current law when genuine transportation needs cannot be met by American vessels. This broad Jones Act waiver is a gut punch to American workers and should be terminated immediately."

– Jennifer Carpenter, President & CEO, The American Waterways Operators

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels serve as a vital part of America's supply chain and national security, moving the nation's commerce on U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, and the Great Lakes.

SOURCE American Waterways Operators