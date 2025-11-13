American Waterways Operators, National Safe Boating Council Launch Video on Safe Boating Near Commercial Vessels

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators – the trade association of the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry – and the National Safe Boating Council have partnered to create a video educating recreational boaters on how to safely interact with commercial vessels on the water.

Sharing the Water: Safe Boating on Multi-Use Waterways

The three-minute video, titled Sharing the Water: Safe Boating on Multi-Use Waterways highlights safe navigation practices when sharing the waterways with tugboats, towboats, barges and ships, including: how to safely pass or overtake commercial vessels; giving commercial vessels plenty of room to maneuver and avoiding passing or crossing their path during their maneuvers; avoiding navigating in areas near commercial vessels where the captain will have limited ability to see a smaller boat; and other key safety practices.

The video can be viewed here.

Jennifer Carpenter, President & CEO of The American Waterways Operators, commented: "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the National Safe Boating Council to keep our shared waterways safe for recreational boaters and commercial mariners alike. Our industry is committed to promoting continuous improvement in safety as we move the nation's commerce, and this jointly-produced video with the NSBC will be an important tool in that effort."

Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, commented: "Our partnership with AWO plays a vital role in advancing education for recreational boaters on the importance of understanding navigation rules and practicing proper etiquette around tugboats, towboats, and barges. The best course of action is to always steer clear of these commercial vessels to ensure safety for everyone on the water."

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move over 600 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes. Learn more at www.americanwaterways.com

About the National Safe Boating Council

The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping create a safer boating experience for all. Through national campaigns, training, resources, and strategic partnerships, the NSBC advances a culture of safety on the water. Learn more at www.SafeBoatingCouncil.org.

